Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
North Stonington, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
North Stonington, CT
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Cemetery
Southbridge, MA
1937 - 2019
Robert Prest Wade Obituary
Robert Prest Wade

Memphis - Robert Prest Wade departed from this life after a yearlong illness on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with the prayerful support of family and friends. He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Anne Wade Smith of Manhattan, New York and Sarah Kathleen Wade (Sr. Emmanuel, OSB) of St. Scholastica Priory in Petersham, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law Jami Smith of Manhattan, NY; as well as his three brothers, Maury, Grant and David Wade of Memphis, Tennessee. He is predeceased by his wife, Christine and sister, Mary Ann Lemm.

Born and raised in Memphis, Bob received his undergraduate degree in Philosophy from Maryknoll Seminary in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. He served in Army Intelligence on Okinawa, Japan for several years before returning to obtain his M.A. in Social Work from St. Louis University in Missouri. After beginning a family and working in St. Louis, he and his family relocated to North Stonington, Connecticut in 1983. He was employed at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, CT as a psychiatric social worker and later at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. In his final years before his illness he worked with Connecticut Behavioral Health Associates in private practice.

Bob inspired many through his lifelong devotion to the Catholic faith. As a parishioner of St. Thomas More Church in North Stonington for over 35 years, he served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Knights of Columbus and was an active participant in the parish cluster prayer group. In addition to his devotion to his faith and family, Bob enjoyed reading, traveling, photography and was an avid chess player.

Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in North Stonington on Saturday, August 24th from 10 AM to 11 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will be on Monday, August, 26th at 11 AM at St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Southbridge, Massachusetts.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 23, 2019
