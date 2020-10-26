Robert "David" Robbins
Memphis - Robert David Robbins, a lifelong Memphian, died on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the age of 57.
Born on March 7, 1963, David is the son of Robert Roland Robbins and the late Shirley Clayton Walls. He attended Whitehaven High School, joined the U.S. Army where he was a member of the 101 Airborne and has worked for FedEx ever since he left the military.
Along with his father, Mr. Robbins is survived by his brother Mike Robbins of Iuka, MS and sister Sherry (Billy) Forrester of Southaven, MS; a nephew and two nieces.
Any financial gifts in Mr. Robbins' name should be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
