Robert "David" Robbins
Robert "David" Robbins

Memphis - Robert David Robbins, a lifelong Memphian, died on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the age of 57.

Born on March 7, 1963, David is the son of Robert Roland Robbins and the late Shirley Clayton Walls. He attended Whitehaven High School, joined the U.S. Army where he was a member of the 101 Airborne and has worked for FedEx ever since he left the military.

Along with his father, Mr. Robbins is survived by his brother Mike Robbins of Iuka, MS and sister Sherry (Billy) Forrester of Southaven, MS; a nephew and two nieces.

Any financial gifts in Mr. Robbins' name should be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
or

