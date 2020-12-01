Robert Sanford Rhodes
Robert Sanford Rhodes, 94, passed away peacefully Thanksgiving Day, November 26,2020, after a brief stay at Arkansas Hospice in Little Rock. He grew up in Germantown, TN, before serving our country proudly during WWII as a USN Gunners Mate in the South Pacific. He retired from The Kroger Co. after 38 yrs. During retirement, he and his loving wife of 70 years toured all 48 contiguous states in an Airstream trailer where Bob became well-known as "Wagonmaster" extraordinaire of their Good Sam RV chapter.
Upon his wife's passing (Marjorie Ann), he moved to Little Rock, AR to be near family and make new friends. Most recently, he resided at Chenal Pines taking on a new identity as "Bingo Bob". He embraced life every day and never met a stranger. "I love Bob Rhodes" was said by all old and new acquaintances.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings (Jim, Dot, and Kay) and one grandson, Ian Watts. He is survived by his three children, Glinda, Leigh (Mary Jane), Robert Sanford "Sandy" Jr (Diane); 5 grandchildren, Eric Newman (Marti), Rachel Berry, Katie Smith, Robert Sanford "Bo" III (Devyn), Micaela Watts (Molly); and 5 great grandchildren, Audrey Joy, Will, Hattie Wren, Rhodes and Sadie Jo along with two sisters, Betty Jo Schoch of Howell, MI and Ann Davis of Jonesville, VT and numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park East on Monday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m.
The family wishes to express a special "thank you" to all the staff at Arkansas Hospice for their unparalleled loving-kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Hospice Ottenheimer Inpatient Center at www.arkansashospice.org
or be mailed to Arkansas Hospice Foundation, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR, 72116.