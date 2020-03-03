Resources
Memphis - Deacon Robert Thomas, Jr., 44 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday February 27, 2020 in Memphis,TN. surrounded by wife and family. Visitation will be Friday March 6, 2020 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Funeral service of Life will be Saturday March 7, 2020 11:00 a.m. all services held at Greater Love Baptist Church 4439 Hacks Cross. With burial in Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery. Pastor Jerry D. Taylor, Officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
