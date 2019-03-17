|
|
Robert W. Fleming, Sr.
Memphis, TN
First Korean POW to be released in Operation Little Switch has gone to his eternal home - Robert W. Fleming, Sr., 88, passed away December 6, 2018 at VA Hospital, Memphis from numerous illnesses. He was a BAR man with the 2nd Infantry Indianhead Division and captured when Chinese over ran their position. Status unknown for almost 1 1/2 years, released in 1953. Came home to a grateful family whose prayers were answered and after rehab married his fiance Dorothy in 1954. He is survived by her after 64 years of marriage, son Bob Jr., daughter Rhonda, Granddaughter Ashley, older brother Arthur Jr., three sisters, Betty, Jane and JoAnn. He was active in two churches as a Deacon, Choir member, and Scout Leader Troop (278) - Highland Heights and Woodland Presbyterian. He worked 45 years as a Brickmason trained at an early age by Uncles, Morgan brothers and ended his career with Duncan Masonry (repaired Elvis Presley wall at this time).
Memorial service will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church in Cordova, TN. Burial in a private service West TN Veterans Cemetery, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Send memorials in lieu of flowers to his two churches, Boy Scouts or POW, Arlington, TX.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019