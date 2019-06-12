|
|
Robert Wayne McMillin, 74 of Germantown, TN died peacefully on June 10, 2019 following an extended stay at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Robert Wayne was born on October 31, 1944 in Gilt Edge, TN to the late Clara Hill McMillin and Albert Sidney McMillin. He graduated from Munford High School class of 1962 and received his Bachelor's degree from Memphis State University, the current University of Memphis.
He served in the Army National Guard and spent his professional career in the Tipton County School System as a teacher, coach, and senior administrator, retiring as Director of Transportation.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Madeleine Paulette Tate McMillin, Belmont Village, Germantown, TN; brother, Challace Joe McMillin (Mary Lou Quinn), Harrisonburg, VA; sister-in-law, Nancie Tate McCoy (Sam), Huntingdon, TN; niece, Lisa McMillin Wooley (Mike), Nashville, TN; nephew, Sid McMillin, Pray, MT; great nephew and niece, Christopher Wooley and Rachael Wooley, Nashville, TN; paternal aunt, Sue McMillin Ashe (Marshall), Millington, TN; numerous cousins and very dedicated special friends.
A visitation and service will be held at Munford Funeral Home, 1136 Tipton Road, Munford, TN on Thursday, June 13. The visitation will be at 12:00 noon followed by the service 1:00pm and burial at Covington Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019