Robert William Garner
Millington, TN
Mr. Robert William Garner, 73 of Millington, passed away on March 27, 2019.
The Bible says that good trees bear good fruit and corrupt trees bear corrupt fruit. Neither one can bear the other. Robert Garner's life is a testament to that truth. Each of us can point to specific examples of the good things we have in our lives because of him. When someone dear to us passes so suddenly it is common for those left behind to question God's plan for us and those we love. As time passes God's grace allows the pain to lessen and we begin to appreciate all of the beloved memories of Robert that we'll take with us for the remainder of our lives until we see him again.
When someone you love dies it is my opinion that the sum of their life is evidenced by the legacies they leave behind. For me, it will be my father's love of God the Father and an over developed sense of humor, both of which have gotten me through the toughest parts of my life. And finally, I would like to leave you all with this thought; when my children were born, I prayed to God for guidance on what their purpose in life should be. What does God want us to be and do? In time God provided the answer by making me recognize the example my parents had been providing to me all of my life. The standard is so simple it's hard to believe it's not a bumper sticker. Is the world a better place for you being in it? Not some convoluted notion that requires that you pray 20 times a day or that you don't eat gluten. If the world is a better place with you in it there will be plenty of evidence for everyone to see. And when you die that evidence will be made all the clearer for your absence. That is my father, Robert Garner, the world is a shade darker for his absence. I love you pops and I can't wait to see you again in Heaven. You better have some new jokes ready for me. Some thoughts on the life of my father, Robert Garner, by Clay Garner.
He was the loving husband of Janet L. Garner for 53 years - he was who her soul loved.
He was a loving brother to Jack (Cora), Joe (Jo Lynn), and Jim Garner (Betty).
He was a loving father to 4 sons, Robert Edward Garner (Robin), Matthew William Garner (Bethany), Paul Rushton Garner (Tami), and Clayton Michael Garner (Amanda). His greatest joys were his grandchildren: Caelan R. Garner, Samuel W. Garner, Jacob C. Garner, Sarah J. Garner, Adam G. Garner, Elisiah D. Garner, Noelle Roach (Will), Shelby and Emma Garner (his arch nemesis), Gracie S. Garner, Anna K. Garner, Beau Garner, and Madeline Grace Garner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Garner and Georgia Mae Garner.
His passing has left a great void in the hearts of all those who loved him and he will be sorely missed.
The services for Mr. Garner will be held on Thursday, April 4th, at 10:30 AM at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 9:30 - 10:30 prior to the services beginning. Interment will then follow in Chessor Cemetery in Hickman County.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Save the Storks.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 2, 2019