Robert Yancey Moses
Brownsville - Robert Yancey Moses-world traveler, dedicated church member, loving husband, father and grandfather, friend to thousands, and one who was loved by all-passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his cherished home, the home where he was born in Brownsville, TN. Services for Bob were held Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home church, Brownsville First United Methodist Church. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the church's general fund.
Bob's adventurous life began July 14, 1930, the son to parents Robert Yancey Moses and Elizabeth Hay Moses, and brother of Ruth Elder Moses Brickell. He enlisted in the National Guard at the age of 17 before graduating from Haywood High School in 1949. He then attended Murray State University until he joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He served in England during the Korean War as a personnel clerk at Mildenhall-Lakenheath Air Base for the 3910th Air Bomber Group, which was part of the 8th Air Force. Before being honorably discharged as an E-4 Staff Sergeant in 1954, he was named Outstanding Airman for the year, awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Unit Citation, and the Overseas Occupation Medal. Upon returning to the United States, Bob attended Memphis State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1957 and continued for an LLB law degree. He also attended The School of Banking in the South at Louisiana State University. After graduation from Memphis State University, he was employed by 1st National Bank (later 1st Tennessee Bank) before returning to Brownsville as an employee of First State Bank where he rose to Senior Vice President before retiring. He served as Chairman for the Brownsville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, served as Chairman on the Board for First South Bank in Brownsville (now Simmons Bank), and was an officer on the Board of the 8th Air Force Historical Society.
After 57 years of being a bachelor, he finally met his soulmate, the love of his life, Cheryl Ann Davis Clinton. They eloped and married in Redlands, California, in 1988. Bob always said he prayed for an angel, and the Lord sent him four. He so proudly took on the role as father of Cheryl's three daughters: Tracey Haywood (Keith), Allison Ferrell (Troy), and Melanie Quinton (Nick). He was the treasured uncle of his sister's children, Betty Walter (Martin), Vicki Weinkauf (Andreas), and Ralph Brickell, III. He was also the proud grandfather of Blake Call, Taylor Call, Emma Lea, Joseph Lea, John Robert Quinton, Jackson Quinton, and great-grandfather to Eden Hope Call.
Aside from all his achievements in life, traveling the world was one of Bob's greatest joys. In his lifetime, he visited every state at least three times and traveled to over 40 countries. Bob was fortunate enough to take a 30-day trip around the world while working for a local travel agency, which involved him boarding 23 different flights on 12 different airlines, to 16 different countries. During his many travels, he was blessed to experience countless wonders: he stood atop the Eiffel Tower, played golf at Dornoch, walked the beautiful streets of Teheran, rode a camel in the Sahara Desert, walked through the Taj Mahal, sailed on the Queen Elizabeth II, flew on the Concorde, and was extremely honored to be invited to lay a wreath at the Memorial Day Ceremony at Cambridge American Cemetery with fellow Air Force members. The city closest to his heart was London, which he visited almost 60 times. His final and most meaningful trip to London was taken in October 2018 with his youngest daughter Melanie and treasured granddaughter, Taylor.
Bob had a love for tennis, golf, 12-year-old Macallan, Frank Sinatra, Volkswagen Beetles, University of Memphis football, and vintage clothing; but there is nothing more he loved in life than his countless friends, cherished family, and the Lord. His place of worship, Brownsville First United Methodist Church, was like his second home, and his love of the Lord and spiritual life was instilled in him by his dear mother, Elizabeth. Bob was definitely one of a kind, he made this world a better place by touching the lives of everyone he met, and he lived a beautiful, meaningful, adventure-filled life. To know Bob Moses was to love Bob Moses.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020