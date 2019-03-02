Services
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street P.O. Box 326
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street P.O. Box 326
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street P.O. Box 326
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert "Ray" Yearwood, 85, will be held at Ronk Funeral Home, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Don Brooks officiating.

Mr. Yearwood was born August 17, 1933 to Benjamin Yearwood and Annie Ellison Goode Yearwood. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Rogers Yearwood; and daughter, Shelia Stevens.

Mr. Yearwood is survived by his daughters, Sandra Cook (Bill) of Covington TN., Carolyn Butler (Rick) of Savannah TN.; son, Benny Yearwood (Cindy) of Brighton TN.; sisters, Betty- Ann Tipton, Nettie Warren; step-sister, Sarah Haynes; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and friend/ caregiver, Linda Augustine

Mr. Yearwood served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and retired from Hartford Steam Boiler.

Visitation will be from 11-3 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 2, 2019
