Robert "Ray" Yearwood
Alamo, TN
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert "Ray" Yearwood, 85, will be held at Ronk Funeral Home, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Don Brooks officiating.
Mr. Yearwood was born August 17, 1933 to Benjamin Yearwood and Annie Ellison Goode Yearwood. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Rogers Yearwood; and daughter, Shelia Stevens.
Mr. Yearwood is survived by his daughters, Sandra Cook (Bill) of Covington TN., Carolyn Butler (Rick) of Savannah TN.; son, Benny Yearwood (Cindy) of Brighton TN.; sisters, Betty- Ann Tipton, Nettie Warren; step-sister, Sarah Haynes; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and friend/ caregiver, Linda Augustine
Mr. Yearwood served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and retired from Hartford Steam Boiler.
Visitation will be from 11-3 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 2, 2019