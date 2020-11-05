1/
Roberta Darlene Luster Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Darlene Luster Bush

Roberta went home to her Father on October 27, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Bush of 55 years, her son Mark, and her brother, Randy Luster.

Roberta was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on November 13, 1945. She married Andy in Portsmouth in 1965 and obtained a B.S. in Education from Wright State. In 1976, she moved to Memphis where she graduated from Memphis State University with a Master's in Business Administration. She also became involved with her beloved St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church.

Roberta cared deeply for her adopted community and volunteered tirelessly for projects around her city that, later in life, included giving time and expertise to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Memphis. Later in life, she became an active member of the Church of the Holy Communion.

Roberta had many titles during her lifetime including wife, mother, sister, friend, but the one she treasured above all was "Grandma."

Roberta will be missed by all. A private service was held at the Church of the Holy Communion on Friday, October 30th. In celebration of her life and her impact on her community, her family requests that any memorials be made to St. Columba Episcopal Camp & Retreat Center.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved