Roberta Darlene Luster Bush



Roberta went home to her Father on October 27, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Bush of 55 years, her son Mark, and her brother, Randy Luster.



Roberta was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on November 13, 1945. She married Andy in Portsmouth in 1965 and obtained a B.S. in Education from Wright State. In 1976, she moved to Memphis where she graduated from Memphis State University with a Master's in Business Administration. She also became involved with her beloved St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church.



Roberta cared deeply for her adopted community and volunteered tirelessly for projects around her city that, later in life, included giving time and expertise to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Memphis. Later in life, she became an active member of the Church of the Holy Communion.



Roberta had many titles during her lifetime including wife, mother, sister, friend, but the one she treasured above all was "Grandma."



Roberta will be missed by all. A private service was held at the Church of the Holy Communion on Friday, October 30th. In celebration of her life and her impact on her community, her family requests that any memorials be made to St. Columba Episcopal Camp & Retreat Center.









