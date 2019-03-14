|
Robin Jackson
Raleigh, NC
Robin Jackson, 73, of Raleigh, NC, peacefully ended his long journey with dementia on March 8, 2019. Born in Greenwood, MS, on January 4, 1946 to Neppy Palmertree Jackson and Ernest Jackson, Robin enjoyed the country life before moving to the big city of Memphis, TN where he discovered blues music and put his strong work ethic to good use.
Robin's love of fellowship and storytelling served him well as a salesman and business owner in the plywood and lumber industry. He started with Evans Products in Memphis, TN in 1967 and during his time with the company spent two years in Matagalpa, Nicaragua where he learned Spanish and had many adventures – enough to fuel stories he told throughout the rest of his life. His career took him to many countries all over the world, from Brazil to China with several stops in between. After ten years with Russell Stadleman and Company in Memphis, TN, Robin moved to Raleigh, NC in 1985 with Masonite World Trade and in 1988 started his own business, Jackson International. From 1997 to 2003 he also served as general manager for North American operations for Vicwood Timber, a Hong Kong-based company. Throughout it all, work was his passion and he enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and felt blessed he could provide for his family.
Robin is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Emogene Stokes and Judy Slaton and brothers Wayne Jackson and Kenny Jackson.
Robin is survived by his wife, Janet Vaden Jackson, son Spencer Jackson and daughters Dawn and Jennifer Jackson from a previous marriage, daughter Sarah Jackson, sister Sharon Earp, and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Floyd's Chapel United Methodist Church, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Barbara Blackmon-Fortune officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army at https://salvationarmymemphis.org/donate/.
Visitation will be at Floyd's Chapel United Methodist Church from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019