Robin Stavely Legett
Robin Stavely Legett died on February 24, 2020, at the age of 61 after a long illness. A native Memphian, Robin divided her professional life between Interior Design and the business world, including many years at Stavely Whitten Associates. While still in high school, her love of music led her to join the Germantown Chorale (predecessor to the Germantown Chorus), where she met her future husband, who happened to be the conductor of the group. Later, Robin became a founding member of the Wolf River Singers.
Robin is predeceased by her mother, Anne Stavely, and is survived by her father, Robert Stavely, her husband, Ben Legett, her daughter, Michael (Dan), her son, Joshua (Megan), and her brother, Rusty Stavely. A memorial is being planned for Robin later this spring.
