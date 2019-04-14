Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Roderick Allen Haynes, 65, died November 9, 2018. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Haynes served in the U.S. Air Force. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due. All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens-Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 14, 2019
