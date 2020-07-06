1/
Rodger Dell Beasley
Rodger Dell Beasley

Covington - Mr.Rodger Dell Beasley, 68 of Covington, passed away on the evening of June 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Mr. Beasley was an ad salesman for multiple radio stations, was a member and former president and man of the year of the JayCee's, was the television and radio announcer for the Covington High School Football team for over thirty years, was active with the Ruffin Theater, played Father Christmas at Dickens on the square, and attended the Covington Church of Christ.

Mr. Beasley is survived by his wife, Mary Jones Beasley of Covington; his sister, Judy Hutchison of Nashville; his nephew, Steven Beasley of Dyersburg; his niece, Joanne Grathwell of Big Sandy, TN; and his goldchild, Jade Allison Campbell of Dyersburg. Mr. Beasley was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Elva Mae Beasley; and by his brother, Harold Beasley.

A memorial service will be held for Mr. Beasley on Saturday, July 11th, at 1:00 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will take place from 11:00 - 1:00 prior to the services starting.

The family has asked that anyone planning to attend the services please wear a face mask.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
