Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney E. Whitaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney E. Whitaker Obituary
Rodney E. Whitaker

Memphis - Rodney E. Whitaker 71, of Memphis, TN answered his Master's call on March 2, 2020. Mr. Whitaker influenced many lives serving over 30 years in the communication department at Southwest Community College teaching Language Arts. He leaves a legacy of love with his wife Patricia of 50 years, two daughters Rhonda (Kevin) Young, Rosalyn Whitaker, and sister Annette (Carl) Bowman, along with a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church 1169 Kerr Ave at 9 am with Requiem Mass beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -