Rodney E. Whitaker
Memphis - Rodney E. Whitaker 71, of Memphis, TN answered his Master's call on March 2, 2020. Mr. Whitaker influenced many lives serving over 30 years in the communication department at Southwest Community College teaching Language Arts. He leaves a legacy of love with his wife Patricia of 50 years, two daughters Rhonda (Kevin) Young, Rosalyn Whitaker, and sister Annette (Carl) Bowman, along with a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church 1169 Kerr Ave at 9 am with Requiem Mass beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020