Rodney Ray Melton Obituary
Bartlett - Rodney Ray Melton, 52, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Rodney was born on January 23, 1967 to Ray and Patricia Hylander Melton in Iserlohn, Germany.

He attended Harding Academy and graduated from Southaven High School. Upon graduation, he worked in sales and finance. Here recently he was a devoted caregiver to his mother. Rodney was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed outdoors, aviation and sports cars. He received numerous awards in karate. Rodney will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and generosity.

Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pearl and Edna Melton and Robert and Ann Hylander.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 pm until the funeral at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
