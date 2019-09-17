Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Roger Albert Ferrara


1941 - 2019
Roger Albert Ferrara Obituary
Roger Albert Ferrara

Bartlett - Roger Albert Ferrara, 78, of Bartlett, TN passed away September 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Loraine Ferrara; his daughter, Tracey Learned; and his brother, Gerald Ferrara.

Roger is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cherry Ferrara; his sons, Roger Ferrara, Jr. (Sheila), Ronnie Ferrara (Patty); his daughter, Tori Arthur (Trey); grandchildren, Megan Blue, Ashley Spuches, Destiny D'Amico, Morgan Ferrara, Katie Arthur, Cali Ferrara, Madison Arthur, Harris Arthur; great-grandchildren, Clayton Blue, Sawyer Blue, Hayden Spuches, Delilah Sylvest, Landon Blue, Luke Thomas Spuches, Zyne Sylvest, Theo D'Amico, Ellie Spuches, Rhett Spuches, Anthony D'Amico, Angelina D'Amico; sister, Gayle O'Malley (Ralph); and his sister in law, Lois Ferrara.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, on Tuesday, September 17th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 3:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 17, 2019
Download Now