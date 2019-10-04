Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Roger C. Hammons Obituary
Roger C. Hammons

Collierville - Roger C. Hammons, 75, of Collierville, TN, passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Roger was born June 1, 1944 in Elora, TN and lived most of his life in Memphis, TN. He was a graduate of Humes High School and worked in the banking and financial industry for over 40 years. Roger was a dedicated member of Christ Church.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Chris Carter, will begin at 1:30 pm.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Connie Hammons; children Craig Pfeifer (Lisa) and Kristy Mullins (Steve); grandchildren Mitchell Pfeifer, David Mullins and Aubrey Campbell (Adam); great grandchildren Alyssa and Alana Mullins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Aubrey Curtis Hammons and Maggie G. Hammons.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Men's Ministry Fund at Christ Church by visiting www.christchurchmemphis.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019
