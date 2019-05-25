|
|
Roger T. Knox
Memphis - Roger T. Knox of Memphis passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born in Searcy, Arkansas to Guy Thomas Knox and Kathleen Rogers Knox, but spent most of his youth in Fort Smith Arkansas. He was a graduate in psychology of the University of Arkansas. After service in the United States Army, he then spent most of his career in the retail business, in Houston, Texas and in Memphis, culminating in his being the president and CEO of Goldsmith's Department Stores for many years. In business, he was also a member of the Board of Directors of Fred's Inc. and Hancock Fabrics. In the community, he held leadership positions with many arts and charitable organizations, including the Plough Foundation, Memphis Arts Council, Ballet Memphis, and United Way. On leaving Goldsmith's, he agreed to serve as the President of his favorite organization, Memphis Zoological Society, during the year or two of its reorganization. Some 18 years later, he retired from the Zoo as the CEO who led the city to build and support one of the great zoos of the world. Under his leadership of the outstanding staff and board at the Memphis Zoo, beginning with Cat Country and through Northwest Passage and beyond, exciting modern zoo exhibits were constructed and financed with no significant burden on taxpayers. He led Memphis Zoological Society from being a support organization for the Memphis Zoo to being the manager of the Zoo, providing soundfinancial footing and having attendance increased to over a million people a year, making the Memphis Zoo one of the top tourist attractions in the state of Tennessee. But most of all, it was under his direction that the Memphis Zoo also became a world class leader in animal conservation. Mr. Knox was predeceased by his parents and his brother David Knox. He is survived by his wife Ann Knox, his son Craig Knox and wife Jennifer, his two grandsons, Henry Knox and Hoben Knox, his nieces, Lisa Odendahl and Lynley Sides, and his faithful feline companion, Orville. He also leaves countless friends and admirers, as well as the entire city of Memphis to which he made such a huge and significant contribution. A Celebration of Life event for sharing our happy memories of Roger Knox will take place at the Memphis Zoo on Thursday May 30, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., with memory and story sharing at 6:00 P.M. Contributions can be made to the Memphis Zoo Endowment Fund or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 25, 2019