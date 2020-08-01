Or Copy this URL to Share

Roland Beasley



Roland Orlando Beasley, 76



Sunrise: Feb. 23, 1944



Sunset: July 26, 2020



Leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Margaret Beasley; one son, Jerome (Kartika) Beasley; seven grandchildren, Christian Gamble, Jasmine Beasley, Jordan Beasley, Justin Beasley, Keith Bates III, Torey (Kayla) Bates, and Todd Garrett; five great-grandchildren, Jaslynn Beasley, Canon Beasley, Taliyah Bates, Kayden Bates and Kash Bates; a special great niece, Erieka (Eric) Worley; two brothers James Beasley and Eric (Sharon) Beasley; one sister, LaJuana Beasley; one sister-in-law, Shirley Beasley; one uncle, Harold Beasley; a host of sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, other relatives and friends.



Services Tuesday August 4, 2020 at EH Ford Mortuary with Interment at WTVC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store