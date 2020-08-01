1/1
Roland Beasley
1944 - 2020
Roland Beasley

Roland Orlando Beasley, 76

Sunrise: Feb. 23, 1944

Sunset: July 26, 2020

Leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Margaret Beasley; one son, Jerome (Kartika) Beasley; seven grandchildren, Christian Gamble, Jasmine Beasley, Jordan Beasley, Justin Beasley, Keith Bates III, Torey (Kayla) Bates, and Todd Garrett; five great-grandchildren, Jaslynn Beasley, Canon Beasley, Taliyah Bates, Kayden Bates and Kash Bates; a special great niece, Erieka (Eric) Worley; two brothers James Beasley and Eric (Sharon) Beasley; one sister, LaJuana Beasley; one sister-in-law, Shirley Beasley; one uncle, Harold Beasley; a host of sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, other relatives and friends.

Services Tuesday August 4, 2020 at EH Ford Mortuary with Interment at WTVC.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
Funeral services provided by
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
I worked with Roland for over ten years. He was such a sweet person and loved his family so much. He will be missed by many people.
Donna Robbins
Coworker
August 1, 2020
Rest In Peace Roland,always had a positive word for you.
Darryl Henderson
Family
August 1, 2020
Margaret, our prayers are with you and your family. We so enjoyed our time Of friendship. Roland was a wonderful man and we thought so highly of him. Remember the good times! We love you. John and Beverly Moore
Beverly Moore
Friend
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Isadore Peasant
Friend
July 29, 2020
Such a great guy. I never met a nicer person. Also to Wife Margaret "my friend " stay strong, our thoughts are with you..Betty Todd and Charlie Todd ..
July 29, 2020
Roland loved God, and was a loving husband, father. He showed great respect for the people when meeting others. ROLAND showed great love for his mother and fatherinlaws,along with the rest of the family. Roland wii be missed.
Loving you,
Georgia (Powell) Bailey
georgia bailey
Acquaintance
