Roland Eugene Curtis
Millington - Roland Eugene Curtis, 85, of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Frances Curtis. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Nancy (Don) Beverage, Libby Lyle, Mark (Laura) Curtis; six grandchildren, Ben (Samantha) Beverage, Evie (John) Wooten, Kristin (Patrick) O'Malley, David (Maggie) Lyle, Brynn and Bryan Curtis; and ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Curtis of Texas and George Curtis of Idaho and many nieces and nephews. He was an active member of Pleasant Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Monday, July 22 from 10 am until the memorial service at 11 am at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in Memorial Gardens on Germantown Parkway. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019