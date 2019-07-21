Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
1933 - 2019
Roland Eugene Curtis Obituary
Roland Eugene Curtis

Millington - Roland Eugene Curtis, 85, of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Frances Curtis. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Nancy (Don) Beverage, Libby Lyle, Mark (Laura) Curtis; six grandchildren, Ben (Samantha) Beverage, Evie (John) Wooten, Kristin (Patrick) O'Malley, David (Maggie) Lyle, Brynn and Bryan Curtis; and ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Curtis of Texas and George Curtis of Idaho and many nieces and nephews. He was an active member of Pleasant Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Monday, July 22 from 10 am until the memorial service at 11 am at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in Memorial Gardens on Germantown Parkway. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019
