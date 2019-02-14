Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
500 North Fourth Street
Chelsea, TN
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
First Baptist Church
500 North Fourth Street
Chelsea, TN
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
500 North Fourth Street
Chelsea, TN
Mrs. Romanita M. Morris, 86, Passed quietly at her home, Sunday February 10,2019, She leaves 4 loving and caring children, and a loving sister. Visitation, Friday February 15, 2019, from 3 to 7pm & Saturday February 16, 2019, from 10 to 11:45 am, Services ,12 Noon at First Baptist Church Chelsea 500 North Fourth Street. Dr. Justin R. Holloway, officiating. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery Mid-Town 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd. Services Entrusted to, Golden Gate Funeral Home 734 Vance Ave. Memphis, TN. 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019
