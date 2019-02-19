|
|
Ron Regis
Brighton, TN
Ron Regis, 70, passed away on Friday, February 15. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in the Clopton Cemetery. Mr. Regis was a retired HVAC technician with the Commercial Appeal newspaper, a pipefitter for Kimberly-Clarke for 15 years, a 32nd degree Mason a member of the Clopton United Methodist Church and a U. S. Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Cope Regis; one son, Eric (Lori) Regis of Nashville; one daughter, Ashley (John) Andrews of St. Louis, MO; two stepsons, Dee Alsbrook and Jarred Alsbrook; one granddaughter, Maddye Regis; three grandsons, Steven Regis, Cole Andrews and Luke Andrews; three brothers, Timmie Regis, David Regis and Scott Regis and four sisters, Elaine Paden, Nancy Royce, Mary Ann Gulezian and Laura Lepore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita Brouilett and Clovis A. Regis; his first wife, Kay Best Regis and two brothers, Clovis Arnie Regis, Jr., and Brian Regis. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfunralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019