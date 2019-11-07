|
Ronald Clinton Pickard
"Onward men!" shouted Gen. George Armstrong Custer. "Captain Pickard, move on up to the front and scout the left side of the battlefield!" Today, the 7th Cavalry had a new officer join the ranks of the now ghost division. Ronald Clinton Pickard passed away in Southaven, MS at the age of 81 and joined our Lord and Custer's beloved 7th Cavalry on Saturday October 26th, 2019.
Born July 29th, 1938 in Monroe, Michigan to the late Clinton and Margaret Pickard, Ron (fondly known to family and friends as "Chief") was an avid historian and a nationally recognized expert on Gen. George Armstrong Custer. Ron attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated in 1956 from Monroe Catholic Central High School. He started his career in quality control at Chrysler Trenton Engine, moving to General Dynamics Land Systems where he was Quality Control Manager for the M1 Tank Plant 200 in Cairo, Egypt until his retirement. He was active in Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando, MS. Ron was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus in at Council 7120, Hernando DeSoto, Southaven TN.
Ron spent the last 15 years with his loving companion, Delores (Lorrie) Shadko in the greater Memphis, TN area living in Southaven, MS and previously in Cordova, TN. Ron and Lorrie enjoyed traveling the US together and raising their two "sons", cats Tippy and Nuisance II and grand-cat Schmokey, as well as swapping fishing lies with Lorrie's daughter, Janet.
Ron was born into a family with a strong military history. His great grandfather, William was a sergeant in the 100th Ohio Volunteers in the Civil War, and he was proud of that fact. Ron served his country for 26 years in the Michigan National Guard. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the Michigan Army National Guard. As a proud veteran, Ron was a key member in founding the Matt Urban American Legion Post 0040 in Monroe and served as its first Post Commander. Ron was also Post Commander for American Legion Post 0250, Andrew K Stern in Germantown, TN.
Chief was a passionate deer hunter, as is the family's tradition. He bagged his first buck at 12, hunting with his late father, Clint and their family friend, Mr. Brodie, at their deer camp in Northern, MI.
Whether it was old cars, military memorabilia, guns, hunting or old movies, it was always interesting when you would go out with Chief. He easily made friends with people through his wit and charm. He imparted his love for the outdoors, history, and the benefits and industriousness of working hard to his sons to carry his legacy forward.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Margaret (Pipis) and great grand-children Ben and Millie Whitney.
He is survived by his loving companion Delores (Lorrie) Shadko; four sons, James (Maureen) Pickard of Troy, MI; John (Janelle) Pickard of Hillsdale, MI; William (Mandi) Pickard of Samaria, MI; and Robert Pickard and Annette Hollis of Grayling, MI. He was a proud grandfather of all grand-daughters, Genevieve Marie, Nicole (Pickard) Whitney, Kristi , Stephanie, Allison and Vivian Pickard. He was especially happy to welcome his first great-granddaughter, Mia Whitney, this past September.
Visitation is Thursday, November 14 from 4-7 pm at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 S. Custer, Monroe, MI. Funeral services are Friday, November 15th, starting at 10 am, with Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 127 N. Monroe St. Monroe, MI. Military Honor Guard Service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Monroe, MI following funeral services.
Donations in Ron's name can be made to: St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326,
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12, 2019