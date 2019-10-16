|
|
Ronald D. "Ronnie" Hicks
Bartlett - Ronald D. "Ronnie" Hicks, 86, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Holly Springs, TN to Arbie J. Wardlow and David N. Hicks, and moved to Memphis in 1942. Ronnie graduated from CBC in 1951 on a baseball scholarship and went on to attend Memphis State. He went to work for MLGW and was a highly respected member of the Customer Service department for 34 years. Additionally, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served two years active duty and ultimately joined the Marine Corps Reserve where he served for over 40 years. One of the activities that Ronnie most enjoyed and was most recognized was his officiating football and basketball games for over 50 years. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church where he was a member of the Him Singers which allowed him to express his love of singing. Ronnie will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Ginger Mitchell Hicks, and they were blessed with five children; Michael Hicks (Kathryn), Roni Lynn Rayment (Larry), Kathy Hicks, David Hicks (Karen), and Rodney Hicks. He also leaves his eight grandchildren: Kasey Hicks, Andy Hicks, Shannon Dilday (Taylor), Cody Hoskins, Neely Hoskins, Alex Hicks (Brittany), Taylor Hicks, and Kellie Hicks; five step-grandchildren: Kyle Truska (Savannah), Kevin Truska (Jennifer), Eric Truska (Juliana), three great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, a sister Shelba Hicks Crawford (Ray), and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy. Bartlett, TN 38133. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bellevue Baptist Church, in the Pollard Chapel, 2000 Appling Rd, Cordova, TN 38016. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for its invaluable commitment to the care of Ronnie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019