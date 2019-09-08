Services
Scott County Funeral Home
2060 US Highway 23 North
Weber City, VA 24290
(276) 690-7621
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Scott County Funeral Home
2060 US Highway 23 North
Weber City, VA 24290
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Scott County Funeral Home
2060 US Highway 23 North
Weber City, VA 24290
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dale Payne


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Dale Payne Obituary
Ronald Dale Payne

Duffield, VA - Ronald Dale Payne, 59, of Duffield, VA has gone home to be with his Lord on September 6, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1959 in Memphis, TN. Ronald was a dedicated father who loved researching family history and photography. He spent years gathering facts, old letters, and photos to create and publish a "Payne Family History" table book. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Dale Payne (Jo Ann) of Memphis TN; survived by partner Gracie Ballard of Duffield, VA; daughter Santana Payne Huskey (Anthony Craig) of Kingsport, TN; sister Pamela Hurrell (Albert) of Bartlett, TN; Nephew Elisha McNease (Stacey) of Germantown TN; Nephew Zachary McNease of Memphis, TN; and many great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday September 9, 2019 at Scott County Funeral Home, 2060 US Highway 23N, Weber City, VA 24290. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev Jack Edwards officiating. There will be no graveside service as Ronald has chosen to have his ashes blown in the wind of the beautiful mountains of Virginia that he loved so much. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Payne family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now