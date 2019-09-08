|
|
Ronald Dale Payne
Duffield, VA - Ronald Dale Payne, 59, of Duffield, VA has gone home to be with his Lord on September 6, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1959 in Memphis, TN. Ronald was a dedicated father who loved researching family history and photography. He spent years gathering facts, old letters, and photos to create and publish a "Payne Family History" table book. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Dale Payne (Jo Ann) of Memphis TN; survived by partner Gracie Ballard of Duffield, VA; daughter Santana Payne Huskey (Anthony Craig) of Kingsport, TN; sister Pamela Hurrell (Albert) of Bartlett, TN; Nephew Elisha McNease (Stacey) of Germantown TN; Nephew Zachary McNease of Memphis, TN; and many great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday September 9, 2019 at Scott County Funeral Home, 2060 US Highway 23N, Weber City, VA 24290. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev Jack Edwards officiating. There will be no graveside service as Ronald has chosen to have his ashes blown in the wind of the beautiful mountains of Virginia that he loved so much. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Payne family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019