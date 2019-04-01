Resources
Ronald Dwyer Santi- Salley

Memphis, TN

January 1, 1974 – April 1, 1996

"Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God." Matt 5:8 Every trial that entered his life was sent or permitted by our loving God to develop character and strength in faithfulness to our Lord. "Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life." Rev 2:10 "The cords of death entangled me, the anguish of the grave came over me; I was overcome by distress and sorrow. Then I called on the name of the Lord: 'Lord, Save me!' --- The Lord protects the unwary; when I was brought low, he saved me." Psalm 116:3-9. A million tomorrows shall all pass away, but my love for you is forever etched into my heart.

Love Dwyer-Wells families
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 1, 2019
