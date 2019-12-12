|
Ronald E. Williams, Sr.
Memphis - Ronald E. Williams, Sr. went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019 at Baptist Hospital East after a short illness and was surrounded by his family. Ronnie was an Air Force veteran and served from 1956 to 1961. After serving, he was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Company until their closure in 1983 at which time he was then employed by Buckeye Cellhouse Company. He loved to hunt and fish in his spare time and spend time with his family. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher E. Williams; his twin brother, Donald E. Williams; and his parents, Bob and Kathleen Williams. Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Martha Ann Williams; son, Allen Williams(Robbin); son, Ronald E. Williams, Jr.(Tabby); and one sister, Linda Garrison of Hendersonville, TN. He leaves four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm and a funeral service on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any memorials be sent to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019