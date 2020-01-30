Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Horn Lake, MS - Ronald Edward Millican, of Horn Lake, MS, passed away at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis on January 30, 2020. He was 58 and the owner of Millican Trucking. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley West; sons, Corey Millican, Jody West; sister Debra Bozant, brother, Ricky Millican; grandchildren, R.D. Ferguson, Kelsey Ferguson, Corey Millican, Jr., Grayson Millican, Ember Millican, Analea Wright. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey Tom and JoAnn Millican. The family will receive friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
