Ronald Eugene Brown
Arlington - Ronald "Ronnie" Eugene Brown, 70, of Arlington, TN passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his son, Preston Brown and his parents, Larkin and Ray Brown. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Glenda Shaw Brown; son Russell Brown(Lori); grandchildren, Chloe Brown and Cayden Brown; brother, Larkin Brown, II; sister, Pam Taylor; brother, Reggie Brown; brother, Roger Brown; brother, Chris Brown; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3-5 pm. A funeral service will be held Monday the 30th at 10:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019