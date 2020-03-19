|
|
Ronald "Ronnie" Gene Bollino
It is with much sadness that we mourn the death of our father, Ronald "Ronnie" Gene Bollino, on March 17, 2020. Ronnie was born on September 6, 1943, in Memphis, TN, to his parents, Stella and Pete C. Bollino, Sr. Mr. Bollino owned several businesses in both Shelby and Desoto Counties before his retirement after fifty years of work in 2015. He will live in our memories as a very humble, hard-working person and a loyal friend who loved his family and was always willing to help others. He also enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his home on the water in Sardis, MS. Mr. Bollino is survived by his two daughters, Dina Tindall(Damon) and Schelle Costello(Burt); his three grandchildren, Hunter Griffith (Heather), Claire Bollino, and Ross Yates (Hannah); and his brother, Pete Bollino, Jr. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Brenda H. Bollino, and his sister, Patricia E. Bollino. A private memorial service is scheduled at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family requests that any donations be made to the Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020