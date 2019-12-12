|
Ronald Johnsey
Covington - Mr. Ronald "Ron" Lee Johnsey, 73 of Covington, passed away on the morning of December 11, 2019 in Collierville, TN. Mr. Ron was a retired teacher from Crestview Middle School and a member of the First Baptist Church in Covington.
Mr. Johnsey is survived by his wife, Linda Robbins Johnsey of Covington; his sons, Ronald Lee Johnsey, Jr. (Kelly) of Minneapolis, MN and Richard Thomas Johnsey of Munford; a brother, Richard Chonak of Boston, MA; a sister, Judy Chonak of Epping, NH; and a granddaughter, Tori Johnsey of Memphis. Mr. Johnsey was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Lee and Nell Spencer Johnsey; and by his aunt, Susan Handoff.
Visitation for Mr. Johnsey will be held on Saturday, December 14th, from 10:00 - 12:00 at the First Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 12:00. Please visit http://www.maleyyarbrough.com to sign the online guestbook.
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019