Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Dr. Ronald Lytle Terhune M.D.

Dr. Ronald Lytle Terhune M.D. Obituary
Dr. Ronald Lytle Terhune, M.D.

Arlington - Dr. Ronald Lytle Terhune, M.D., 79, of Arlington, TN, passed away December 7, 2019. Dr. Terhune served in the US Army as a Captain during the Vietnam War and was a general practitioner of family medicine in Memphis since 1965. He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Lytle Terhune; parents, Asa Lytle Terhune and Dorothy Terhune; brother, Dennis Terhune. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula Terhune; daughter, Lisa D. (George) Finney; son, Anthony Loren (Michaelle) Terhune; sister, Gloria F. Melton; brothers, Glen (Ellen) Terhune and Alan (Carolyn) Terhune; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Dec 11) from 5pm - 7pm at the Millington Chapel. Any memorials may be made to , Madonna Day School or Cedar Hill Animal Rescue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -