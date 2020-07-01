1/
Ronald Paul Oliver
Ronald Paul Oliver

Memphis - Ronald Paul Oliver, AKA Bubba, of Memphis, died Friday evening, June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Frances and his son, Paul Joseph. He was 68. He is survived by his grandson, Nathaniel Paul Oliver (Sarah) and his granddaughter, Jenna Catherine Hailey. He also leaves to cherish his memories, two nieces, Tonya Totty (Keith) and Lindsey Shaw (Brian). Bubba is also survived by one brother, Wayne Oliver, along with many other family members loved ones and friends.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Any donations may be made to the Paul Oliver Foundation.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
July 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joe Parker
Coworker
