Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald S. "Ronnie" Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald S. "Ronnie" Cook Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" S. Cook

Memphis - Ronald "Ronnie" S. Cook 70, of Memphis, TN, went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2020. Born May 14, 1949 in Memphis, Ronnie was the son of the late Jesse "Joe" Cook and Bethel Cook. Ronnie graduated from Kingsbury High School. He started his career in the furniture industry and later worked in the commercial real estate business.

For more details, please go online to the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis website.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now