Ronald "Ronnie" S. Cook
Memphis - Ronald "Ronnie" S. Cook 70, of Memphis, TN, went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2020. Born May 14, 1949 in Memphis, Ronnie was the son of the late Jesse "Joe" Cook and Bethel Cook. Ronnie graduated from Kingsbury High School. He started his career in the furniture industry and later worked in the commercial real estate business.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020