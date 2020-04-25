|
Ronald S. Grubb
Ronald S. Grubb passed away surrounded by family on April 23rd, 2020. He was born in Marion VA on November 2nd, 1939. He spent his life in the Construction Industry. Some of his projects included One Commerce Square in downtown Memphis, Trade Mart in New Orleans and he was the Project Manager during construction of the Collierville Tenn. Town hall. He was devoted to his family. Is remembered by family and friends for his kindness, wonderful sense of humor and love for country breakfasts. He enjoyed home life, collecting coins, family history scrapbooking and all kinds of music. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Ruth H. Scott Grubb and Stuart E. Grubb. He leaves behind wife, Cindy Grubb, daughters Toni Issing (Brian), Gina Grubb, Ashley Grubb and son Ronald Grubb Jr., sisters Judy Grubb, Betty Cox, grandson Joel Wilkerson and 4 great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Goodlettsville Tenn.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020