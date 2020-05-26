Ronald W. Crigger
Cordova - Ronald W. Crigger, 92, of Cordova, TN passed away May 23, 2020. He was born to the late Joe Cole and Thelma Summers on October 20th, 1927 in Memphis, TN. He attended Humes High School and later attended Moore Tech. After graduation he joined the United States Navy for 8 years. He was a member of Coleman Avenue Church of Christ. He had many job titles over the years. He was a painter, salesman, gas station owner, jeweler, and a supervisor for the Army Depot. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crigger. Ronald is survived by his son, Tim Crigger (Lana); grandson, Adam Crigger; and his 3 great-grandchildren, Blakely Crigger, Presley Crigger, and Dacon Crigger. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Family will receive friends on Monday, May 25th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Family will also receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.