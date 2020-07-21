Ronald Wayne Hancock Sr



Ronald Wayne Hancock Sr, 65, left this world peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born February 14, 1955 in Memphis, TN to the late Emmett and Aurelia Hancock. Ron was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He attended Texas College, University of Memphis and received his BS in Physical Education from LeMoyne-Owen College. He was a devoted member of Masonic Lodge No. 274. He is survived by his children, Ronald Hancock, Jr, Gabrielle Hancock, Christina Kirby, his siblings and his favorite uncle Roosevelt Hancock, Jr.









