1/1
Ronald Wayne Hancock Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Wayne Hancock Sr

Ronald Wayne Hancock Sr, 65, left this world peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born February 14, 1955 in Memphis, TN to the late Emmett and Aurelia Hancock. Ron was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He attended Texas College, University of Memphis and received his BS in Physical Education from LeMoyne-Owen College. He was a devoted member of Masonic Lodge No. 274. He is survived by his children, Ronald Hancock, Jr, Gabrielle Hancock, Christina Kirby, his siblings and his favorite uncle Roosevelt Hancock, Jr.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel Whitehaven Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved