Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ronald Williams "Bill" Tuggle


1952 - 2019
Ronald Williams "Bill" Tuggle Obituary
Ronald Williams "Bill" Tuggle

Pine Bluff, AR - Ronald Williams "Bill" Tuggle, 66, of Pine Bluff, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1952 to the late Morgan Max Tuggle and Mattie Williams Tuggle in Memphis, Tennessee.

He was raised in Jackson, Mississippi and a graduate of Mississippi State. He taught 8th grade science for 38 years in Hernando, MS., Blanco, Texas and Pine Bluff, Arkansas before retiring in 2011.

He is survived by his husband, John Weaver and cousins, Mary Noblin, Nancy Sloan, Gary Brister, Dennis Myers, Linda Jarvis & Annie Ferguson.

A Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Home.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

On-line condolences: www.ralphrobinso nandson.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 13, 2019
Remember
