Ronelle Wells Derby
Ronelle Wells Derby

Ronelle Wells Derby passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2020. Her devoted husband of 47 years Bob Derby was at her side. She was born in Amityville, New York to Russell and Ellenor Wells. She is survived by her brother, Edward Wells, her brother and sister-in-law, John and Gloria Derby, and many nephews and nieces. She graduated from Manatee High School and Manatee Junior College and Attend Florida State University where she met Bob. She worked as a medical assistant at Passons Eye Clinic, until she retired.

Ronelle loved the beaches of the Florida Gulf Coast at Perdido Key and St. George's Island and the Smoky Mountains. She was an avid sports fan, especially the teams of Florida State University. Ronelle enjoyed reading and music. She was a long-time member and Elder at Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown, TN.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 19 at 11 am in the Chapel at Faith Presbyterian Church located at 8816 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Chapel at Faith Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
