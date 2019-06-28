|
Ronnie Beard Bynum, Jr.
Arlington - Ronnie Beard Bynum, Jr., 45, died June 25, 2019 after a long illness.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Jean Bynum. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their sons, Tyler and Cooper as well as his father Ronnie Bynum, Sr. of Memphis.
Ronnie was a graduate of East High School where he was a star on the basketball team. Ronnie was employed at UPS for thirteen years and Polycryl Corp. for three years. Ronnie was a childhood member of Germantown Baptist Church and attended Hope Church with his family.
Visitation will be at 10 AM at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road, on Saturday, June 29th. Services will follow in the church chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials or tribute gifts be sent to The American Kidney Fund. Please name your gift in memory of Ronnie Bynum at www.kidneyfund.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 28, 2019