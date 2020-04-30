Ronnie "Rip" Irwin Pittman



Lakeland - Ronnie "Rip" Irwin Pittman Jr., age 42, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Monday April 27, 2020. Ronnie was born October 25, 1977 in Memphis, TN. "Smokey" was an avid Harley rider and loved his enormous bike community and above all his family. Rip touched the hearts of many people along the way and will be missed by all.













