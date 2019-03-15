|
Roosevelt Riles, Sr.
March 15, 1989
30 years ago (3/15/89), we lost the man that meant everything to us, Roosevelt Riles, Sr. He was the love of my mother's life. Actually, the night before our mom passed away, she said that he asked her if she was ready and apparently she was. Our dad was the epitome of what a man should be. He led by example and provided for his family and instilled value in all of his childern. There hasn't been a time that we haven't thought of him. We love miss him so much, but it does our heart good to know that he and our mom are once again enjoying each other's company. Gone but never forgotten! We love you Daddy!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019