Rosalie LoPiccolo Crenshaw
Memphis, TN
Rosalie LoPiccolo Crenshaw, 85, of Memphis, passed away on February 3, 2019. Mrs. Crenshaw was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and was a communicant of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Crenshaw. Mrs. Crenshaw is survived by her three sons and two daughters in law; Tommy Crenshaw, Don Crenshaw (Andie), Terry Crenshaw (Melanie), one sister, Lenora Galbreath, and six grandchildren; Morgan, Clay (Abigail), Austin (Laura), Kevin, Avery, and Carson. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 7 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to or the Monastery of St. Care in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 6, 2019