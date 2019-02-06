Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Crenshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie LoPiccolo Crenshaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie LoPiccolo Crenshaw Obituary
Rosalie LoPiccolo Crenshaw

Memphis, TN

Rosalie LoPiccolo Crenshaw, 85, of Memphis, passed away on February 3, 2019. Mrs. Crenshaw was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and was a communicant of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Crenshaw. Mrs. Crenshaw is survived by her three sons and two daughters in law; Tommy Crenshaw, Don Crenshaw (Andie), Terry Crenshaw (Melanie), one sister, Lenora Galbreath, and six grandchildren; Morgan, Clay (Abigail), Austin (Laura), Kevin, Avery, and Carson. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 7 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to or the Monastery of St. Care in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.