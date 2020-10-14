Rosanne Mary Barrasso
Memphis - Rosanne Barrasso, a lifelong resident of Memphis, Tennessee was born December 19, 1946 and died unexpectedly on September 21, 2020. Rosanne will be missed by all who knew her. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and worked at Poplar Tunes in the heydays of the '60s and early '70's. Her stories there were legendary! Later in life, she worked as a sales manager and fragrance representative at Dillard's Department Store. Rosanne had a heart of gold and everyone adored her sweet, witty personality and genuine spirit.
Rosanne is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Christine Barrasso and her brother, Ernest J. Barrasso, and one surviving brother, Tony Barrasso. Rosanne also leaves behind her former husband, Nicholas Luciano, and their dogs, Puff Daddy, Boomer and Mollie.
Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, is in charge of the service. Visitation will be held on October 16 at 1 PM and the service will follow at 2 PM. Rosanne's ashes will be placed in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery with her beloved brother, Ernie. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice
.