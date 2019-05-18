Rose Anna Bauer



Collierville - Rose Anna Throm Bauer, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2019. Rose was born in Indianapolis, IN, but considered Memphis her home. She enjoyed a long career with the Memphis City School Board, and was an active member of Central Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents Eduard and Rose Throm, and her brother Eduard Jr.



Rose is survived by her sister Violet, her children Linda Bauer and Karen Tripp, and their spouses Sue and Lee. Additional surviving family members include her grandchildren Logan Little and Matthew Little, Matthew's wife, Meredith, and their children Leah and Nora. Her extended family also includes Sue and Linda's daughters Morgan Drill and Taylor Cloud, as well as Morgan's children Owen and Elliot Drill.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the same location, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Health Care, especially Kaneisha and Erica, for the compassionate care given to Rose in her final days. Memorial donations may be directed to Central Church, 2005 E. Winchester Road or the . Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 18, 2019