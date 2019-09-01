Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
Rose Marie Essary

Rose Marie Essary Obituary
Rose Marie Essary

Southaven, MS - Rose Marie Essary, 78, of Southaven, MS, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Essary; and her niece, Suzy Mellott. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her lifelong companion for nearly 50 years, Larry Taylor; her sister, Betty L. Childers; her nephews, James Allen (Beth) and Jay Mellott, and her dear friend, Lynda McCord. Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11AM to 12PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S Dudley St, Memphis, TN. Online Condolence may be made at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019
