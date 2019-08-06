Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Rose Marie Robison

Rose Marie Robison Obituary
Rose Marie Robison

Millington - Rose Marie Robison, 83, of Millington, TN passed away August 3, 2019. She was a longtime, self-employed, local beautician and had a love for horses, gardening, cooking, sewing and anything involving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kinney W. Robison; sons, Daryll Wayne Robison and James Wesley Robison. She is survived by her daughter, Flossie M. Robison Munoz of Millington, TN; sisters, Peggy Ingram of Mena, AR and Anne Oglesby of Millington, TN; brothers, Gary Ursery of Iuka, MS and Mark Ursery of Olive Branch, MS; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday (Aug 6) from 5pm - 8pm with a service Wednesday at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in West Union Cemetery.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019
