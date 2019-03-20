|
|
Rose Mary Cooley Alexander
Memphis, TN
Rose Mary Cooley Alexander Memphis, TN 78, passed away on March 16, 2019. Mrs. Alexander retired from Memphis City Schools. She was a member of Golden United Methodist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory a son Freddie (Lisa) Alexander, a daughter Stacey (Orlando) Parham and preceded in death by her son Mark Alexander. She is survived by the loves of her life her grandchildren Nathan, Orlando Jr., Kelsey, Jamaya, Jasmine and one great granddaughter Evalynn. Rose Mary is also survived by 5 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law. Two sisters preceded her in death. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Her only surviving aunt Mrs. Ora Dell Jackson, 98. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 23 at Forest Hill Memorial Park South Cemetery 2545 East Holmes Road, Memphis, TN .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019