Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home South
2545 E. Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 346-3250
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home South
2545 E. Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118
Resources
Rose Mary Cooley Alexander

Rose Mary Cooley Alexander Obituary
Rose Mary Cooley Alexander

Memphis, TN

Rose Mary Cooley Alexander Memphis, TN 78, passed away on March 16, 2019. Mrs. Alexander retired from Memphis City Schools. She was a member of Golden United Methodist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory a son Freddie (Lisa) Alexander, a daughter Stacey (Orlando) Parham and preceded in death by her son Mark Alexander. She is survived by the loves of her life her grandchildren Nathan, Orlando Jr., Kelsey, Jamaya, Jasmine and one great granddaughter Evalynn. Rose Mary is also survived by 5 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law. Two sisters preceded her in death. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Her only surviving aunt Mrs. Ora Dell Jackson, 98. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 23 at Forest Hill Memorial Park South Cemetery 2545 East Holmes Road, Memphis, TN .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
