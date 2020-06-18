Rose Mary Pappas Humphries
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Pappas Humphries

December 15, 1923 - June 17, 2020

Rose Humphries passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, June 17 at the Methodist Alliance Hospice. She was 96 years old and had a wonderful life before her little body just gave out on her. Rose was preceded in death by her husband W.J. Humphries (Jimmy) with whom she had 4 girls: Patricia Hicks (George), Donna Pittman (David), Vicki Whitten (Raymond), and Barbara Smith. They moved to Daffodil Hill at Poplar and Shea Rd in 1953 and had many happy years there before moving to College St. in 1972.

She was a long-time member of the Collierville United Methodist Church and loved her Sunday School class taught by Francis Hinton.

Getting together with her friends to play bingo, dominoes, and chicken foot was something she looked forward to each month. Her friends were very special to her.

She had eight grandchildren: Mark Hicks (Kristi), Courtney Bishop (David), Christopher Hicks (Michelle), Ashley Whitten, Brandon Whitten, Stacey Pittman Reinke (Paul), Brad Smith (Cindy), and Brittany Smith. She was blessed with 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Methodist Alliance Hospice for their wonderful care. They became part of our family.

There will be a private grave side service at Magnolia Cemetery on June 19 at 4:00 pm.

Any donations in her memory should be sent to Methodist Alliance Hospice or Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville TN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Private - Magnolia Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved