Rose Mary Pappas Humphries



December 15, 1923 - June 17, 2020



Rose Humphries passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, June 17 at the Methodist Alliance Hospice. She was 96 years old and had a wonderful life before her little body just gave out on her. Rose was preceded in death by her husband W.J. Humphries (Jimmy) with whom she had 4 girls: Patricia Hicks (George), Donna Pittman (David), Vicki Whitten (Raymond), and Barbara Smith. They moved to Daffodil Hill at Poplar and Shea Rd in 1953 and had many happy years there before moving to College St. in 1972.



She was a long-time member of the Collierville United Methodist Church and loved her Sunday School class taught by Francis Hinton.



Getting together with her friends to play bingo, dominoes, and chicken foot was something she looked forward to each month. Her friends were very special to her.



She had eight grandchildren: Mark Hicks (Kristi), Courtney Bishop (David), Christopher Hicks (Michelle), Ashley Whitten, Brandon Whitten, Stacey Pittman Reinke (Paul), Brad Smith (Cindy), and Brittany Smith. She was blessed with 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Methodist Alliance Hospice for their wonderful care. They became part of our family.



There will be a private grave side service at Magnolia Cemetery on June 19 at 4:00 pm.



Any donations in her memory should be sent to Methodist Alliance Hospice or Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville TN.









